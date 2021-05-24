Home

News

Ministry plans to clean 163 rivers and creeks

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 12:18 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Waterways and Environment is working towards cleaning 163 rivers and creeks across the country.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this is in accordance with the data and information gathered so far, however, more cleaning-up is expected to be carried out in other rivers and streams over the next few years.

This as the discharge capacity of existing waters is outdated and cannot withstand the amount of rain Fiji is receiving in recent months.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says climate change is also affecting our communities through recurring flooding and tropical cyclones.

“Climate change is not sparing anyone. If anyone thinks that he/she will not be affected by climate as they reside on top of the hill – no, that hill is going to come down or things are not going to go up because of what is happening to the business sector due to climate change.”

The Ministry has recently commissioned the desilting works at the Drauniivi River in Ra.

Dr Reddy says the works are expected to safeguard more than 3,000 Fijians living in Drauniivi, Togovere, Vunitogoloa, Naivuvuni, Narewa, and Vitawa villages.

