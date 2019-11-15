Ministry plans to carry out NCD National Survey next year

The Health Ministry is optimistic that it will carry out its Non-Communicable Disease National Step Survey next year.

National Advisor for NCD Dr Isimeli Tukana says the survey is carried out after every 10 years and the previous one was done in 2011.

He states the upcoming survey will guarantee the collation of accurate data to ascertain the current NCD status in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are hoping that we will be able to get approval to do our national survey in 2021 to see the current status of NCD. Based on the 2011 NCD Step Survey now we are planning and hoping that we will do another national survey next year to accurately determine the status of the NCD in the country.”

Dr Tukana adds the Ministry will stage a multi-sectoral meeting next month involving NCD advocates from different backgrounds to strategize effective and appropriate tactics in an effort to tackle the issue in the near future.