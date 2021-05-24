Ministry plans to carry out iguana restoration project

The Ministry of Environment is working with Nature Fiji to increase the multiplication of iguanas.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says endangered species, such as iguanas, require a specific environment to thrive, such as a forest.

“The iguana is very special. It’s called the Fijian crested iguana, which is doing very well, and it’s very important for Fiji because the numbers are decreasing and it’s very hard for them to survive.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Environment Ministry has short-listed a space to carry out these projects and will be working together with Nature Fiji to create a conducive environment for iguanas.

“Once it’s ready, we will take a few Iguanas from another island and let them into this so it will and then you are not just able to thrive and prosper the species. You will be able to protect the species as they flourish.”

Wycliffe adds that the government takes note of these species and places certain legislation to protect them.