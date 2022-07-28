Ministry outsource farming programs

The Agriculture Ministry will be outsourcing its farm mechanization programs.

In this financial year, the Government has allocated $1.5 million for farm mechanization activities.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the Ministry of Economy has provided $7 million to assist the ministry in organising its tractor for land preparation, excavator for land clearing, and bulldozer for land clearing.

Dr Reddy says farmers will not be assisted on time because the machinery available is limited.

He adds this is why the ministry has to outsource the entire activity.

The Minister says farmers who need machines for ploughing in field drainage, land clearing, you need a bulldozer or an excavator, tractor or rotator, there is a 50/50 cost-sharing basis.

Dr Reddy says this arrangement ensures greater efficiency of service delivery.

He states that it will ensure that farmers get it before the planting times start, so that there is no delay in crop cultivation and ensure that new land under cultivation eventually raises productivity and production.