Ministry opens self-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health this morning opened the online self-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Head of Family Health, Dr Rachel Devi, says so far around 8,000 people have registered.

Dr Devi says the vaccination against the COVID-19 virus is voluntary and registering is not consenting.

“Self-registration can be easily done if individuals know a few information. This information is your birth registration number, you need a photo ID card. For this, we appreciate it if it’s a voter, TIN, drivers or students card which verifies the individuals.”

She says Fijians will be required to sign a consent form as per international practice on the day Fijians receive the vaccine.

The Ministry is urging all Fijians above 18-years to register.