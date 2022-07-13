Ministry opens new Molecular Lab

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry’s Research Department will no longer have to send production samples for further analysis overseas.

This follows the opening of the Ministry’s very own Molecular Lab in Koronivia, Nausori.

While launching the new lab, Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the laboratory is designed to bring significant benefits for detection, identification, quantification and successful management of plant pests and diseases by farmers including the Agriculture sector.

“This new lab will greatly assist our Ministry in conducting tests on pest and disease pathogen occurring locally instead of sending samples to long distances outside Fiji.”

Doctor Reddy says the lab is timely given the rise in climatic events which are significantly impacting crop production with unwanted pests and disease pathogens.

The new molecular lab costs $500,000 and is fully funded by the government.

It has some state of the art equipment including Polymerase Chain Reaction and Jell Dock machines.