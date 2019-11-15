Ministry on track to achieving 2 million trees

The Ministry of forestry is still on track to achieving its target to plant 2 million trees before the end of the current financial year.

Minister Osea Naiqamu says certain challenges were encountered along the way especially in the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions in place.

Naiqamu adds that they are down by 100,000 plants and they aim to achieve this by late next month.

The Ministry aims to plant 30 million trees within the next 15 years.