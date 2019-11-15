Ministry of Women officials undergo negotiating workshop

Senior Officers from the Department of Women are undergoing training to sharpen their negotiating skills.

This is so they can attend United Nations meetings with more confidence and understanding.

The training will enable Ministry representatives to raise issues affecting Fiji without fear at international meetings.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted that the two day training will equip the participants with knowledge and techniques for multilateral negotiations.

“I believe it is a great learning opportunity for us, at least for the time that I have spent in the Ministry, I know this is the first of such workshops. And given the international meetings that we go to and also the regional ones, I see how critical such a skill is in each and everyone of you.”



[Source: Fijian Government]

The workshop facilitator Bindu Armstrong says being able to effectively get the voices of our women heard at UN gatherings is important.

“Whoever represents Fiji at UN negotiations feels confident and secure, knows what they are doing, knows the concepts that are being talked about and understands the intricacies of the UN negotiations.”

The training is supported by the New Zealand High Commission.