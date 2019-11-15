Ministry of Sugars optimistic of crushing season

The Ministry of Sugar will be expecting very little to no mill breakdowns at all this crushing season.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says they have been assured by the Fiji Sugar Corporation that the mills have been fully prepared.

Speaking at the launching of the 2020 Crushing season at the Labasa Mill today, Karan says almost $4 million has been used by the FSC to prepare the three mills.

He adds, they expect the mills to run smoothly.

“So, this is the challenge that I want to give the GM here that I don’t want to receive calls in my office that the mill has broken down, there’s a long queue of trucks here, and something has gone wrong. I want serious preventative maintenance in place”.

Karan reminded the FSC that even when mills breakdown, farmers still have to pay their labourers and workers.

He has also urged FSC field workers to ‘pull up their socks’’ to ensure there is good coordination and communication from the farmers to the mills.