Ministry of Sugar to implement seven capital programs

The Ministry of Sugar will implement seven capital programs this financial year valued at $50.9milion.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says the programs will help farmers advance cane production with new Cane Access Roads, Sugarcane Development & Farmers’ Assistance, Sugar Stabilization Fund, New Farmers Assistance Scheme, Fertilizer Subsidy, Weedicide Subsidy and Cane Cartage.

Karan says the Ministry has also developed a manual which will guide the implementation, monitoring process and review of the programs.

The manual provides all relevant information including program background, program objectives, targets, budget, and scope of work, standard operating procedures, monitoring responsibilities, and process of program evaluation.

He adds a Project Steering Committee consisting of the heads of industry institutions has also been established to provide strategic direction and oversee the implementation of the Ministry’s seven programs.