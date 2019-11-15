Home

Ministry of Sugar Industry to finalize policy

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 6:45 am
The Ministry of Sugar Industry will soon be finalizing it’s first-ever Sugar Industry Policy.

According to the 2020/2021 Budget Estimates, this will become the guiding document that will drive the industry towards its goal of achieving more than 3.0 million tonnes of cane in the next five years.

The policy will address ongoing and emerging issues affecting the growth of the industry.

These include the changing weather patterns, depleting soil health, declining youth participation, mill inefficiency, insufficient farm mechanization and modern technology and lack of close collaboration and partnership between industry stakeholders.

The Budget Estimates notes that despite these many challenges, the sugar industry has demonstrated significant progress since the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The increased capital injection has shown positive turnover of the sugar industry, with sugarcane production increasing from 1.38 million tonnes of cane in 2016 to 1.81 million tonnes in 2019.

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has been allocated $53.6 million in the 2020-2021 Budget.

