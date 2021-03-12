Home

Ministry of Health heads vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 18, 2021 4:56 pm

The heads of the Ministry of Health today received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab.

This includes Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong and Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

Other government Ministers are expected to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

The Ministry has reiterated that the vaccine is safe and Fiji will continue with the vaccination programme.

