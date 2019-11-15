Ministry of Health has made tremendous growth in 10 years

The Ministry of Health has made tremendous growth in the past 10 years boosting its capacity, increasing staff and enhancing service delivery.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this was made possible by progressive budget increases.

The Health Minister says they’ve made major upgrades to many facilities in the past decade and also increased manpower.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Health has changed very significantly in terms of the numbers of staff that we have. I keep on saying that when I started there was about 200 doctors and by next year we’ll have about 1000 doctors. We’ve had more than 3000 nurses and we have the ability to keep employing them because of the budget appropriation that’s been given.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has also paid tribute to the efforts of health workers.

COVID-19 he says is an example of how medical professionals put others before their own safety.

“The measles outbreak in 1975 and the 1980 influenza epidemic that is scarred into our national consciousness, we knew we could not let COVID-19 decimated our people. Fiji acted with urgency and in line with protecting our people. We shut our borders quickly and we tested fast, often and early. We ran the most exhaustive contact tracing in the world identifying every known contact for every confirmed case. That strategy has worked but it has demanded extraordinary sacrifices.”

The Ministry of Health says they will continue to work with communities including the most remote locations, to deliver necessary services.