Ministry of Forestry achieves half of its landscape restoration program goal

[File Photo]

Fiji’s landscape restoration programme, which aims to plant 30 million trees in 15 years, has met half of its goal in less than four years.

The Ministry of Forestry says in three years and eight months – Fijians and visitors have helped plant over 15 million trees and mangroves.

It says a total of 14,011.60 hectares have been covered, since 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement released by the Ministry, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commended the leadership and staff of the Ministry, as well as the support from stakeholders in the forestry sector.

Bainimarama says these achievements need to be nationally acknowledged and celebrated as they reflect the Government’s commitment towards building a prosperous, cleaner, greener and a better Fiji.

The Ministry says it will continue to coordinate Fiji’s land restoration and tree-planting campaign with the aim of expanding our forest cover and restoring degraded forest areas.