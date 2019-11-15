Ministry of Fisheries to focus on three key objectives

The Ministry of Fisheries will focus on three key objectives in this financial year to ensure effective and tangible service delivery.

The Ministry through its 32 fisheries service center is determined to maximize utilization and outcome of its productivity and efficiently address short, medium, and long term sustainable fisheries goals.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says they will also foster food security with a specific focus on aquaculture advanced research.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this will increase the value of fisheries products through value-adding and diversify fish products targeted at niche markets.

The Ministry will also work towards mitigating challenges through an innovative approach given the growing issues in our national, regional, and global context.

Koroilavesau says being innovative will allow the Ministry of Fisheries to identify problems, formulate solutions, and adapt promptly through cost-effective methods.