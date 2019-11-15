Ministry of Fisheries to ensure sustainability from fishing sector

The fisheries sector is facing double trouble as it has not only been impacted by COVID-19 but also climate change.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau made this comment in Parliament today.

Koroilavesau says the impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated and the Ministry of Fisheries is working its level best to reposition its strategies to ensure the balance between resource utilization and sustainability.

“The wellbeing of all Fijians is one of government’s priority and the ministry is working to provide an alternative for an ever-increasing population in years to come to the worlds growing population will need more food, medicine, energy and minerals.”

Koroilavesau says the Ministry is working on implementing sustainable measures at a national level.

“The Fijian government values its development partners in their effort to balancing out and establish marine protected areas to investing in research development, satellite technology, policy capacity, and capabilities to help with monitoring our inclusive economic zone.”

Koroilavesau has given assurance that the ministry is working to ensure support is available for the development of sustainable coastal seafood.