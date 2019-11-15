Ministry of Environment working on compiling baseline data

The Ministry of Environment will be engaging with consultants and experts to compile baseline data to help clients save money and provide the ministry with critical information.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the availability of baseline data means companies and clients will not have to conduct Environment Impact Assessment on areas already been surveyed.

He adds the client will instead have to develop an Environment Management Plan.

“The main rivers downstream, we nearly have baseline data for all the main rivers. We even have it for Rakiraki now. We have it for Ba River and Sigatoka River but not the full length of the river. There are certain parts we don’t have baseline data. The other thing that we want to do engage consultants and experts to give us the baseline data and once we do that, it means that we are investing money upfront to develop a baseline data which will ensure that clients don’t have to come and spend that money on baseline data for the EIA for us”.

Dr Reddy says the baseline data also include survey for gravel extraction and logging.

“For gravel extraction – there are number of rivers that we already have baseline data due to extensive EIA reports that we’ve got over so many decades. For gravel extraction and logging’s, we’re saying that based on the screening application the department will look at its own database and also the person who’s launching an application and submit those baseline data. There is no need to do and EIA. Upon submitting and screening of the application the department can say that for this waterway we don’t need an EIA, develop an EMP and submit it to us.”

The Ministry will conduct a periodic inspection for projects approved through an Environment Management Plan to ensure Environment protection.

This will be rolled out from October 1st.