Ministry of Economy works with FNU

The Ministry of Economy is working with the Fiji National University to provide courses to Fijians to close existing skills gaps within the economy and provide a multi-skilled workforce.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a shortage of labour in Australia and New Zealand, and they are tapping into the workforce in Fiji to fill the gap.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Australia is offering jobs to Fijian chefs with more than three years of experience, which could lead to a shortage in the country.

“I saw an advertisement in the Fiji Sun where recruitment agencies in Australia were looking for chefs. Any Chef with more than three years of experience they are offering AUD $80,000 to AUD $120,000 for them. It could mean there will be a shortage of chefs in Fiji.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says three projects are on foot at the moment between Lautoka and Nadi, and about $200m worth of construction is about to start.

This will require a lot of expertise, and we need to train people to be able to ensure that those projects are delivered on time