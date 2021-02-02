Ministry of Agriculture to carry out damage assessment electronically

The Ministry of agriculture is in the process of carrying out the initial damage assessment on areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Minister for Agriculture Mahendra Reddy says teams have already been deployed and the assessment will be done on an electronic platform which will make the work efficient.

Reddy says each officer will be given an electronic device installed with apps required to carry out the assessment.

Reddy says this assessment will be carried with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

“We are doing this together with fisheries and forestry because our officer are well versed in doing the assessment and using electronic platform, so each officer will have an electronic tablet with this software called KoBo toll box.”

The initial damage assessment report will be available within a few weeks.