News

Ministry of Agriculture to advertise nine programmes in August

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 3, 2022 12:01 pm
Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Agriculture will be advertising nine support programmes for farmers in August.

This was revealed by Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy while holding a talanoa session with Barara Farmers Cluster in Sigatoka yesterday.

Dr. Reddy says this will benefit those who missed out on the nine assistance programmes provided by the Ministry last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whether it’s the support to women in Agriculture in terms of whatever equipment they need, whether you want to set up greenhouses or nurseries, whether you want to set up hydroponics, we are here to support. There will be nine programmes that will be advertised again in August and we want you to take advantage of the programmes where part of the cost of whatever you want to purchase, to establish on your farms, the government will pay”.

He says this will help farmers generate more income activities at the same time help the Agriculture sector meet the local and export food demands.

This includes irrigation kits, fencing materials, tractor purchases and FDB loans to name a few.

