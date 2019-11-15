Ministry of Agriculture launches its Green Initiative

The launch of the Ministry of Agriculture’s ‘Green Initiative’ today will help sustain the livelihoods of the locals and contribute towards realizing the sector’s full potential.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they aim to improve agricultural output by four-fold in the future.

Dr Reddy says this initiative is one of many that is planned to help Fijians for a self-sustainable future.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are numerous opportunity to raise Agriculture’s contribution to the economy and in doing so, we will be able to meet the various strategic objective in terms of raising national income, in terms of addressing the livelihood issue of our rural and maritime dwellers and in terms of employment creation.”

Head of Operation, Vinesh Kumar says the initiative is designed to help people facing difficulties and provide them with revenue sources.

“The reliance on Agriculture was quite huge and apart from that, we learnt a lot of lessons. One is that a lot of people turn to Agriculture and there was high traffic at our office here.”

An overwhelming number of Fijians have expressed their interest to go green with the Ministry that will help them lead a healthier lifestyle.