Submissions invited for chemical review

The Ministry of Agriculture is inviting submissions from the public with regards to the review process of which chemicals can be banned in the country.

Following the successful banning of Paraquat and Imydacloprid, which has seen 100% compliance by farmers, Minister For Agriculture, Dr. Mahendra Reddy believes there are other chemicals which can be substituted.

He says these substitutes are less harmful for the environment.

Dr. Reddy says they have received a number of submissions with respect to the next step of the chemical ban.

“We gave three months, December, January, February for written submissions also our own staff went out in order to hold consultations throughout Fiji. Three weeks ago we then invited all the major stakeholders chemical suppliers, hardware companies and animal rights groups who have been asking us to ban all the chemicals because people are poisoning their animals and dogs etc, to come up, come and give your submissions face to face, we had a very successful meeting.”

The Minister for Agriculture says they will be happy to extend the submission period if anyone needs an extension.

The submission period ends on the 29th of this month.