News

Ministry of Agriculture begins machinery assistance

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 6:55 am

The Ministry of Agriculture has begun the delivery of its Small Farming Equipment Programme.

This is a new inclusion to the Ministry of Agriculture’s ongoing commercial development programs for successful farming applicants.

The inception of the Programme saw six farmers from the Central Division receive their SFE from the Ministry of Agriculture at Ratu Cakobau House in Nausori.

While handing over the offer letters to these farmers, Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the SFE Programme had undergone a stringent and rigorous vetting process to choose its successful recipients.

“They can explore the possibility of getting finance from development banks. That’s precisely how the Ministry of Agriculture and government is supporting by opening up financial resources through our development bank.”

Dr Reddy says they are now looking at assisting 44 farmers through this Programme and out of that number, six were chosen from the Central Division.

The Minister also highlighted that through an allocation of $240,000, the 44 successful farmers would be assisted to procure the small farming implements.

 

