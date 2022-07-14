Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs sign MOU

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to support landowners and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs in the areas of shared priorities.

Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Vinesh Kumar made this statement during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with his counterpart from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa yesterday in Nasese.

Kumar praised the collaboration and strengthening of workshops between the two ministries and says the MOU marks a new beginning.

He says a potential area that the two ministries will explore is commercial farming, which should contribute significantly to the government’s economic recovery efforts.

Tagicakirewa says the MOU will improve collaboration, partnership and working together for the same objectives.

He says these efforts will be guided by the Strategic Development Plans for both ministries, where they will strengthen their efforts in improving the sustainable livelihoods of rural Fijians.