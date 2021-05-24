Home

Ministry looks at first quarter achievements

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 5:02 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Minister for Women Rosy Akbar joined her senior management this week to go through the ministry’s first quarter achievements for 2021-2022.

During the meeting Akbar highlighted that the staff are instrumental in achieving the Ministry’s goals.

She adds a lot still needs to be done in this fiscal year and keeping track of achievements against set targets is crucial in ensuring they stay on track.

She told the staff that their actions and decisions will impact on the lives of the vulnerable in the community, senior citizens, person with disabilities, women, girls and children.

The Ministry administers Social Protection Policies and Programs, Women’s empowerment policies and programs, Child protection initiatives, Care for elderly and person with disabilities, Monitoring of poverty alleviation programs across government and implements the REACH project.

