Ministry lifts all quarantine measures

All quarantine measures have been lifted as of today.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says our border protection will be mediated by the fact that travellers are vaccinated, have a negative pre-departure test, and will be tested in-country by a rapid antigen test done between 48 hours and 72 hours after arrival.

There will be exemptions for those with “fit to fly” certificates.

Dr Fong says the onus is now more firmly on the individual to keep themselves safe with the measures that are available and known to be effective.

Dr Fong adds that the lifting of masking and other mandates, as well as the relaxation of travel restrictions, does not mean that the risk of an outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19 has passed.

It is only a reflection of MOHMS’ appreciation that all that can be done to engage the community to live safely with the risk of COVID-19 has been done.

Meanwhile, Fiji has recorded 10 new cases, of which five new cases were recorded on Tuesday and five new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8am yesterday.