Ministry launches ocean trash audit program

The Waterways Ministry will now be able to gather actual data of pollutants that comes out from our waterways system and flow into the ocean.

This follows the launch yesterday of the Ocean Trash Audit Program by the Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While launching the new project, Sayed-Khaiyum says with the new system in place, a holistic approach will also be needed to help sustain our sea life

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s important that the Ministry of Environment does this measurement on a daily basis and gets actual raw data available, but as citizens of this country, we should not sit back and say, well they got a net, its ok, I can throw anything i like, they will capture it in any case before it goes into the ocean. So I think we need to create a public awareness about it too. And to be able to photograph what you are going to capture in the net and publicize it as much as possible.”

The Ocean Trash Audit project involves a net that is installed in rivers to disallow trash from waterways to flow right to the sea.

It will be monitored by the Environment Ministry on a daily basis for data collating purposes.