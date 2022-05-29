Ministry launches National Child Helpline Mascot

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry for Women and Children has officially launched the Child Helpline Mascot.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Rosy Akbar says they are thrilled that Charlie has finally come home, as so much work has gone into this.

Akbar says Charlie the turtle represents a protected and confident child who can come out of its shell and speak about issues they are facing.

Charlie the turtle. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The theme for the launch was “Hope for Children for a Better Fiji” which represents the objective of the helpline to be a source of hope for children in difficult situations that threaten their well-being.

Akbar says in 2015, her Ministry established and launched the Child Helpline, a telephone service made accessible to children to report on the experiences they encounter.

In 2016 the helpline was upgraded to a 24-hour service from operating for only 12 hours at the initial stage.

Akbar says the helpline provides children the avenue to report and raise issues in a confident manner and feel protected at the same time.