Ministry launches first ever Vertiver Grass nursery complex

The Environment Ministry has launched its first ever nature based solution complex in Luvuluvu Nausori.

While launching the new project, Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says this will enhance the river bank resilience from erosion saving food sources and natural habitats to wild life.

Dr. Reddy says river erosion has been an issue in most rivers and nearby communities and this will address the issue.

“This nature based solutions that we have built will enhance the river bank protection resilience of hundreds of communities around Fiji. For problems arising out of nature, problems cause by nature, problems contributed by nature, we need to develop a response using nature as the solution.”

Dr. Reddy says the complex will nurse vetiver grass to help communities that are facing river erosion.

The complex is funded by the Korean government.