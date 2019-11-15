Ministry launches Environment Week

In recent years Fiji has been calling for global support in a bid to find solution to the extinction of plants, animals and eventual collapse of the ecosystems.

While officiating at the Curtain Raiser of Environment Week today, Environment Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they’re also looking at ways to address the impact of climate change and actions to save the planet we call home.

Dr Reddy states the world’s biodiversity is rapidly declining due to human activity and we will be at risk in the near future if no action is taken.

Article continues after advertisement

“Environment for us in smaller island states means quality of life, it means survival, it means our livelihood, and it’s our lifestyle and our sustenance. Taking us out from our natural environment is like taking out fish from the water”.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe highlighted that the World Environment Day became a powerful platform for environmental advocacy to help accelerate, amplify and engage communities.

“To raise awareness and launch very important dialogues, important messages and instruments that will protect our environment as well as to help us maintain the pristine Fiji environment that we are all so proud of”.

The Ministry recently launched its National Bio-diversity strategic Action Plan for 2020 – 2025 which provides the National strategy to sustain biodiversity.