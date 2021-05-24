Home

News

Ministry launches 10-year SDP

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 2:00 am

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development launched its 10-year Strategic Development Plan 2021-2031 yesterday.

The SDP outlines the Ministry’s “collective aspirations to improve economic opportunities, sustainable livelihoods, enhance climate and disaster resilience and security of all Fijians.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu says through the SDP, they’ve placed a strong emphasis on ensuring data and resources are used more coherently and efficiently.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the development efforts of all stakeholders working for rural and maritime communities are effectively coordinated.

Seruiratu stresses that the priorities reflected within this document also seek to build stronger and sustainable rural economies.

He adds they will contribute to meeting the development aspirations of all rural Fijians, and address risks associated with climate change and disasters.

