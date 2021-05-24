Ministry joins the fight against bribery

The Ministry of Agriculture is the first to join the ‘I don’t accept bribes’ campaign currently underway.

The launch of the Anti-Bribery Campaign with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption demonstrates that the Senior Management is committed to transparency, integrity and accountability as well as setting the tone for younger Officers.

Ministry Head of Human Resources Development and Services, Ben Chand says the campaign began in December last year and was a joint effort by FICAC and the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti- Corruption Project where they worked around the theme of ‘I don’t accept bribes’.

Chand says they have already started two training programs with the Ministry staff.

FICAC Manager Corruption Prevention, Kolora Naliva says bribery is one of the common forms of corruption, often hidden from the view because it is illegal, unlawful and immoral.

Naliva says to win the war against corruption there is a need to have concerted efforts and cooperation of the citizenry.