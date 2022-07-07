Ministry recalls prescribed tablets, investigation underway

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is recalling tablets prescribed to some patients who visited the Punjas Health Centre in Lautoka on Monday.

The Ministry says a small number of adults who visited the centre between 9am to 3pm were likely to have received in error a medication mistaken for paracetamol.

The Ministry is asking all patients who were seen at the centre to report immediately to the facility or any nearby health facility for the replacement of their medicine.

Article continues after advertisement

It says affected patients are advised to seek immediate medical attention for their treatment and to immediately contact the Punjas Health Centre on mobile phone number 9929349, or present themselves to the Punjas Health Center for further assessment and care.

The Ministry also confirmed it is undertaking an immediate investigation into the incident, and will take stringent measures to address any identified deficiencies in practice to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.