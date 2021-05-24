Ministry investigates dead marine organisms

The Ministry of Environment is investigating the discovery of a large number of marine organisms found dead in a drain along Jerusalem Road in Nabua yesterday.

The Ministry was alerted of this discovery of dead fish and shrimp, by concerned citizens, following which a team led by the Director of Environment, Sandeep Singh, visited the site and collected samples for scientific analysis.

The Ministry says the samples collected have been sent to the University of the South Pacific’s Institute of Applied Sciences Laboratory for analysis.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says it is unclear at this stage what environmental changes could have contributed to the death of these marine organisms.

The Ministry will provide an update once test results are back from the laboratory.