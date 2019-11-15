Ministry investigates COVID-19 complaints

The Ministry of Employment is investigating certain employers who have reduced hourly rates as COVID-19 has begun to affect their business.

The Ministry has so far received 305 complaints against employers for non-payment of statutory leave and other entitlements under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Minister Parveen Kumar says the nature of complaints ranges from shift works to reduced hours.

“There are two major companies that are a real problem for us and we are working with and we want to see that there is some understanding that works out well for both parties. It has to be a balancing act. The issue is the reduced hourly rates. That is the real issue and as far as we are concerned we are not going to allow that.”

Kumar says they’re also receiving complaints that some employers are forcing workers to sign an agreement that puts them at a disadvantage.

“The issues that we are facing right now is that some of the workers have already signed the agreements between the employer and employee. If you are not happy with it or not comfortable with the agreement that has been given by the employer, you should go and talk to our staff at the respective ministry offices.”

Out of the 305 complaints received by the Employment Ministry, over 150 have been solved.

The Minister warns that reduced hourly rates are an offense they will not take lightly and they’re working with some employers for ways of lessening the impact of COVID-19 by proposing reduced work hours, job sharing, and usage of leave entitlements.