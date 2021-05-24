Home

News

Ministry investigates alleged school incident

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 7:20 am
Minister for Education Premila Kumar. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is investigating an alleged school incident that happened at a school in Nausori.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says the father of the child called her and a report was also submitted by the Head of School.

In an email to the Minister, the child’s aunty claimed that a wall fell on the child and they were never informed of the incident until they visited the school.

Article continues after advertisement

She further claims that the Principal of the school in question does not allow the child’s father to enter the school premises.

The Minister for Education says this case is being investigated to gather facts related to some of the claims made.

 

 

