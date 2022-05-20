Ministry investigates absconding case: Kumar

The Employment Ministry has confirmed receiving reports of absconding involving Fijians serving their tenure under Australia’s Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Minister Parveen Kumar says they are currently investigating a case received by the Ministry involving a worker in Australia and they will determine the next course of action over the next few weeks.

He says these absconding cases will not be tolerated by the ministry and the employers.

“Don’t do things on your own when you are there. If you have any issues, please get in touch with your group leaders, if not the people back here. They will give you all the phone numbers and contact our Embassy there. But don’t take the law into your own hands. “

Kumar this morning farewelled 103 recruits who are raring to work at four locations and in four different sectors in Australia.

Lanieta Naidomoni, a recruit, says she promised herself not to break her contract, but to perform to the best of her ability and help her family back home.

“I will try and encourage the other workers who I will be travelling with not to breach our contract. We need to set a good example and foster good relations between Fiji and Australia. “

The program has grown over the years, and there are 5,200 Fijians currently serving their tenure under the PALM scheme and Seasonal Worker program in Australia and New Zealand.