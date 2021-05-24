Ministry identify areas of interest

The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring flood-affected areas in the Western Division to prevent any outbreaks of leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue fever.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says communities in Ba, Lautoka, Rakiraki, as well as in the highlands of Navosa are areas of interest for climate-sensitive diseases.

“The last few weeks, Ba Town has been flooded three times and because of that we have seen a rise of Leptospirosis, not so much for Typhoid. What is happening at the moment is strengthening of our ability to advocate, investigate and diagnose for Climate Sensitive Diseases in the Western Division.”

The Ministry of Health has convened the Communicable Disease Committee, to help Divisional Command Centres respond to cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever.

The symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, muscle pain, headache, red eyes, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dizziness, or feeling weak.

Leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotic medications prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early.

Shortness of breath, bloody cough, chest pain, yellow eyes or skin, signs of bleeding, decreased urination, and difficulty staying awake are all warning signs of severe leptospirosis.

Severe leptospirosis is life-threatening, and anyone with these symptoms must be taken to the hospital immediately.

To prevent leptospirosis, people must avoid wading or swimming in flooded waters, wear shoes when walking outside, and keep all food and drink covered and away from rats.