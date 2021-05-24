Ministry identifies new areas of concern for typhoid

Home

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 2, 2022 8:30 am

The Ministry of Health has identified two new areas of concern for typhoid fever, in Lautoka and Cakaudrove.

The medical teams are working with the relevant Commissioner, Roko Tui, and provincial administrators to facilitate a coordinated public health response similar to what was done in Togovere, Rakiraki.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there have been 83 lab-confirmed cases of typhoid fever this year, with seven new cases in the last week and three more in previous weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Central and Eastern Divisions, typhoid cases are below the average, or at the average numbers expected for this time of the year. However, case numbers have exceeded the outbreak threshold in the Western Division, where there have been 50 cases so far this year.

The increasing case numbers in Lautoka and Cakaudrove last week were driven by localized outbreaks.

Dr. Fong says there have been 13 cases in the North this year, with three new cases since the last update.

There have been five deaths from typhoid fever this year.

Typhoid fever is typically found in areas that do not have access to proper toilet facilities and/or clean drinking water.

The Health Ministry is strongly encouraging people who live in rural areas, informal urban areas, and any other areas where access to clean drinking water is limited to boil all drinking water.

Meanwhile, the seven-day typhoid lockdown operation in Togovere Village has been completed.

 

 

