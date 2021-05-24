Ministry hopes to register artists to teach creative art

Increasing the number of scholarships for Culture and Arts is critical in addressing the lack of qualified teachers in this field.

One challenge faced by this industry is that a lot of people do not see creative arts as a career option.

Minister for Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar says that elevating our artists is another challenge faced by the industry.

“We will ensure that we include creative and cultural industries because we know that creative and cultural industries creates self-employment and develop a strong network in the community.”

Fiji Islands Dance Association member, Benjamin Patel says they hope to get more people to recognize the importance of the Creative Arts industry.

“We need to have a dialogue which allows us to implement some form of programming into our school curriculum for students and youth to see the need for the arts and culture sector and using it as a career pathway.”

The Minister stresses developing this industry is important in order to pass on cultural knowledge and skills that will help preserve our identity.

The Creative Arts industry contributes to around three percent of the global GDP.