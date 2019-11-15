Home

Ministry hopes to obtain Lagilagi Housing development lease

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 24, 2020 4:18 pm

The Ministry of Housing is working to obtain the development lease of the Lagilagi Housing Project.

Minister Premila Kumar says they are facing difficulties in the transfer of the development lease to her Ministry.

She says they will be conducting a survey to identify those that have paid money for housing units but was not provided with any.

“Once the development lease is transferred to the Ministry of Housing we will start fresh. Government will try and salvage the situation and try to complete the development work and we’ll try and find other places for the households who are residing in different areas.”

The project was undertaken by the People’s Community Network who was provided $12.7m for the project, however, work was not delivered as promised.

The Lagilagi Housing project is a government initiative aimed at providing housing for people living in informal settlements in Jittu Estate, which started eleven years ago.

