Ministry hopes to improve productivity in municipalities

The Local Government Ministry is working on regulations and policies to make municipal councils more efficient and sustainable.

The policies and regulations are still in draft and authorities know that its implementation won’t be easy.

Local Government Director, Bindula Devi says this is a daunting task, however, the ministry is committed to supporting municipalities to improve productivity.

Article continues after advertisement

“The most challenging and stimulating of all of it is the implementation of policies at municipal councils so there are a lot of issues to deal with when we talk about municipal councils, there are many constraints”

Devi says the strength of municipal councils has been evident in managing to keep markets open and safe during COVID-19, to continue supporting local economic development.