Ministry hopes for a smooth roll-out of vaccination registration

The Ministry of Health is working with other ministries and stakeholders to ensure the COVID vaccination registration process rolls out smoothly.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is critical in ensuring they meet their vaccination target.

Dr Waqainabete says vaccination is the first step towards economic gain and will ease international travel as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also have to make sure that the registration process specifies who has been vaccinated and they now cannot get infected with the virus. That’s important because all over the world, countries are talking about having documentation of vaccination or holding a vaccination passport.”

The registration can be done in two ways with Fijians having the option to either register online or through face-to-face consultation at the nearest registration centre.