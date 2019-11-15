Ministry hits out at misleading article

The Ministry of Education is urging the media to refrain from sensationalizing and to do thorough research to avoid causing confusion.

This comes after a newspaper article on Friday claimed that students of Navunikaba Catholic School from Saliadrau village have to cross a river to attend classes.

The Ministry says the article is accompanied by a misleading picture of students crossing a stream carrying mattresses.

It adds the school has been provided all grants and parents have been informed that students can start boarding. However, a letter to the headteacher from the School Committee stated that parents want their children to start boarding from today.

The Education Ministry says this is a decision taken by the parents and students do not have to travel to school daily. There is full provision for students to board at the school including funds, food stock and other boarding items.

29 students stayed in the school hostel in Term 1 and the facilities have been ready since 6 July.