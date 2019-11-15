Ministry halts dredging in Sigatoka river

A stop work order has been issued for dredging in the Sigatoka River.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe says the order was issued following complaints from members of the nearby community.

Wycliffe confirms China Railway Group had been carrying out the dredging and a thorough assessment identified that the contractor had breached certain conditions stipulated in the agreement.

He says the residents in the area had agreed to sell the silt which was dug up, but this has not been possible to date.

“So the stock pile area was agreed with the community and it was meant to be commercially sold by the communities. But that hadn’t happened immediately due to the requirements from MRD and damage is still happening”.

The Ministry highlights there was an agreement between residents and China Railway to rehabilitate the area however this can only be carried out once the stock pile is removed.

FBC News has sent questions to China Railway Group.