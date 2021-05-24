Home

Ministry had predicted the surge: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 26, 2021 4:05 pm

Unsafe COVID practices have resulted in the resurgence of delta cases in our communities says Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

Doctor Fong warns that if people remain careless during this holiday, then they anticipate these numbers to increase further.

Doctor Fong says they had predicted that there will be a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

“There were a lot of gatherings and a lot of them did not have the masks and did not comply with COVID-19 safe measures. The assumption was that because it was done outdoors it was ok. A lot of our social events were becoming increasingly unsafe. Because of that, I knew we were going to have a delta resurge”

Doctor Fong says due to the close proximity of people at events, the virus is passed around easily.

He adds in response to the increase in cases, health teams will work to institute mitigation measures and prepare the facilities should there be a rise in severe COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry continues with its surveillance in high-risk areas to detect cases early and mitigate the risks of community transmission.

