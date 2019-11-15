Ministry forms budget think-tank

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has set up a think-tank to come up with proposals for the 2020/2021 National Budget.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this budget will be unlike any in the past since COVID-19 has drastically changed the landscape in the private sector.

Koya adds now more than ever, his ministry’s policy guidelines need to be creative and innovative.

“The page that we work off changes every day so they’ve got eyes on the world with respect to what’s happening, what measures are being put in place by the different government’s around the world. We’ve had the assistance of the World Bank, the IFC and the ILO with all the surveys to get all the necessary materials”.

Koya is mindful that businesses are looking to his ministry to come up with initiatives that will provide some relief from the financial impact of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Economy Makereta Konrote had earlier confirmed that policies would be directed towards supporting private sector-led recovery.