Ministry focuses on rehabilitation of farms

The Ministry of Agriculture is undertaking various programs to improve the livestock sector and productivity.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Vinesh Kumar says they continue to test and remove infected animals from farms to ensure there is no spread of Brucellosis and Tuberculosis.

Dr Kumar says they are making sure they rehabilitate farms and they have also revamped the artificial insemination programs.

“The rehabilitation and improvement of the infrastructure is an ongoing and continuous effort. We are also introducing new genetics through our embryo transfer technology. We can introduce new breeds into the dairy and beef industry.”

Dr Kumar says they have also revamped the pasture efforts to make sure farmers plant high-value pasture species.

He further adds that efforts are also being made to provide leverage for small-holder farmers to enter the commercial and semi-commercial levels.