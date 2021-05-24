Home

Ministry focuses on providing efficient services

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 4:30 pm
Patients at the CWM Hospital. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has reiterated an area of focus for them is to carry out general health service work efficiently in all facilities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says with the return of their much needed corporate staff from annual leave, the process of reporting and prioritising general work, and ensuring they are communicated clearly through their command centre will be improved.

Doctor Fong says a key part of their plan is to set up divisional mobile units to supplement facility-based general servicing capability.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr.  James Fong. [File Photo]

He adds this also works with private providers through a process for pre-qualifying contractors and/or suppliers for each subdivision.

The PS says the engagement of General Practitioners, Private Dental Practitioners, Private Medical Laboratories, and Private Ambulance providers to support the Ministry’s services in a public-private partnership arrangement is also seen as a key strategy to help in their ongoing recovery efforts.

The Ministry has also reformulated a framework to better engage customer service initiatives in all health facilities.

Doctor Fong says the framework will allow greater ability for senior managers to institute substantive actions and provide direct oversight over implementation plans.

