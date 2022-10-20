Ministry focuses on organic agriculture

The Agriculture Ministry admits the sector is lagging behind in organic agriculture, productivity, and efficiency.

Minister responsible Dr Mahendra Reddy stated during the Agriculture Food Fair in Koronivia that the Ministry is working to reverse the trend and better utilize our agricultural resources.

Dr. Reddy says the Food Fair is an initiative to help boost local food production and maintain local food security.

“The past generations always relied on our local traditional foods however due to the shift in paradigm this trend is now change rapidly therefore increasing our dependents on imported food which is putting us at the massive international forces.”

Dr Reddy says wheat and rice have been the current stable diet in the country, leaving behind our traditional root crops.

He says the Ministry is working on ensuring that Fijians are reminded to engage more in the use of fresh produce to help the sector as a whole.